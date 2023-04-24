Advertise
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Oklahoma

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johnston County, Okla. (KXII) - A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River.

Wardens Trey Hale, Curtis Latham, and Zane Arnold followed a trail of water from Butcher Pen Boat Ramp to South Connector Road.

Wardens said the owner wasn’t in the truck, but they saw a shocking device, two dip nets, a car battery, and catfish slime in the boat. The boat’s owner walked up and admitted to using the shocking device for illegal fishing.

The man was given a ticket and could face more charges through the Chickasaw Nation Court.

