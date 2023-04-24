U.S. Representative opens first congressional district office in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) will be in Killeen Monday to celebrate the opening of his new office, the first congressional district office in the area.

He celebrated it by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public.

He said the office will provide services to constituents in the area. It will serve as a place veterans can go for VA needs, and people can go to the office if they have issues with IRS, Social Security or Passport agencies.

As a veteran himself, Pfluger said opening up an office in an area flooded with military service members and Veterans is very important to him.

“I know how important it is to serve military communities, and I’m very passionate about that,” he said. “The men and women who live and work and serve on Fort Hood and soon to be Fort Cavasos, they deserve to be represented in a way that is unique to them and special to them.”

He said the office opened in January, and, since its opening, he and his staff have already made connections with the school district, community leaders and volunteers.

He also said he has already spoken with students and young adults about joining the service.

Pfluger hopes the new office will allow him to better serve and better represent this part of his district on Capitol Hill.

“It’s the first congressional office ever to be opened in Killeen, and we will celebrate that fact,” he said. “That’s how important it is to me, that the community, the service that this community has been known for, the legacy that they bring of serving this nation. I want to honor them by opening the office, and that’s exactly what we’re going to celebrate on Monday.”

The ribbon cutting was at 11:30 a.m. at 505 E Jasper Dr. where the public was invited to meet the congressman and take a tour of the office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.