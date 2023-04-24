Waco police say missing woman was found safe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - NEW INFORMATION: Waco police said late Sunday night that Wendy Harris, 42, a woman reportedly “taken against her will,” was found safe.

No further information was provided.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Waco police are asking the public for help finding Wendy Harris, 42, a woman kidnapped in the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road.

Detectives working the aggravated kidnapping say they have reason to believe Harris was taken against her will.

The suspect is a White man in between 40 and 50 years of age, police said.

He, possibly, goes by Sam, police said.

The suspect may be driving a tan 2003-2005 model Chevrolet Silverado “with significant damage to the vehicle’s passenger side.”

If you have information regarding Harris’ whereabouts, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

