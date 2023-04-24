Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police say missing woman was found safe

Wendy Harris
Wendy Harris(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - NEW INFORMATION: Waco police said late Sunday night that Wendy Harris, 42, a woman reportedly “taken against her will,” was found safe.

No further information was provided.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Waco police are asking the public for help finding Wendy Harris, 42, a woman kidnapped in the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road.

Detectives working the aggravated kidnapping say they have reason to believe Harris was taken against her will.

The suspect is a White man in between 40 and 50 years of age, police said.

He, possibly, goes by Sam, police said.

The suspect may be driving a tan 2003-2005 model Chevrolet Silverado “with significant damage to the vehicle’s passenger side.”

If you have information regarding Harris’ whereabouts, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

Belton ISD meeting
Making The Grade preview: State accountability rating changes pending while TEA actively evaluates districts
LEFT TO RIGHT: Darius Ewing, Alice Rodriguez, Don Gray, Tiffany Vidana, and Anthony Johnson.
Early voting underway in Central Texas; voters in Waco two decide to contested races for city council
10 years later: How one West church is turning the plant fertilizer explosion tragedy into a...
10 years later: How one West church is turning the plant fertilizer explosion tragedy into a tradition
Sefcik Dance Hall in Bell County is celebrating 100 years of being in business.
Historic dance hall in Bell County celebrates 100 years of operation