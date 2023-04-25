Advertise
18-wheeler flips while turning corner in Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is safe after the semi truck he was operating flipped on its side while trying to turn a corner in Waco.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Police responded to the scene of the wreck at Business 77 and Highway 6.

While no injuries were reported, it took crews a couple of hours to flip the 18-wheeler right side up and clear the scene.

RAW FOOTAGE BELOW:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

