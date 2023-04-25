Cedric Marks Trial: Stomachs turn as prosecutors reveal photos of victims’ human remains

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks, the man accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, on Monday showed jurors photos of the victims’ human remains.

The bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma, days after the victims were reported missing in Central Texas. Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

The morning started with Temple Police Department’s crime scene technician, Kelsey Kemp. She said she assisted with evidence documentation while processing Swearining’s home on January 8, 2019.

Kemp said while investigating Swearingin’s house, officials swabbed blood from the hallway, and the floor of garage.

GPS services from Swearingin’s car pinged at a house on 2206 Mikulec Drive in Killeen on January 3, 2019 at 9:52 pm and 11:46 pm. Kemp said the home belongs to Rebecca Adney, who is named as Marks’ girlfriend.

Temple PD went to the home with a search warrant on Jan 10. 2019. In the garage, Kemp said, investigators found a white SVU with dirt on the tire and a broken frame around the license plate. Neighbors of Swearingin reported a white SUV driving past the home nine times the day he went missing.

The next witness was Cullen Fowler, the Under Sheriff of Hughes County in Oklahoma.

He said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation requested for him to assist in the missing’s person case and was told, specifically, where the victims’ bodies could be found.

Fowler said he was told to look for an abandoned home off I-40 near 33rd Street. He said that the home would be near a camper with a garage that had a caved roof next to it.

Fowler traveled to Okfusee County near the Northfork cemetery off East 1140 Road and 3820 Road. He said he eventually found the abandoned property.

In the back of it, he saw an area where the earth had been disturbed due to open patches of mud with multiple pieces of broken branches covering it.

Fowler said there were three pieces of wood boards, a camper topper, a pet carrier and a piece of a lawn mower that covered the area of interest, which indicated to him that they were deliberately placed there.

Then, he immediately called the state’s investigation bureau.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s special agent, Kent Titsworth, said he was asked to assist in the case.

He said the red clay in the back of the abandoned home was a big indicator that the ground was disturbed.

Titsworth said while investors were assessing the area, drone footage showed that there was a square head shovel across the street that was captured Jan 14, 2019.

However, no one saw that day because it was behind overgrown vegetation.

He said he went back to the crime scene last Sunday and the shovel was gone.

Titsworth said he believes it was purchased in Henryetta, Oklahoma at a Walmart.

Forensic anthropologist, Angela Berg, revealed the process of the body removal that medical examiners conducted.

She said they used screening material to measure the depth of the hole and removed the dirt with scoops

Berg said eventually, they found a female’s body facing down, and a under it was a males body facing upwards.

State prosecutors showed the graphic pictures of the human remains, causing shock throughout the courtroom.

However, Marks did not look at the pictures on the screens and had his head straight forward looking at his laptop.

Medical examiners used the victims’ fingerprints and identified them as Scott and Swearingin.

They were buried in a hole 1ft, 8in deep.

While State prosecutors showed pictures of the victims’ remains, family and friends of the victims became visibly upset.

Most of the family left the courtroom, but most of the the people who chose to stay were crying while trying to hold their composure.

State prosecutors expect the trail to end within the second week of May.

