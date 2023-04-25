Classroom Champions: West’s Julia Kazda

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is West High School’s Julia Kazda.

Kazda is one of the most involved kids around. Alongside running track for the West Trojans, she also competes in volleyball and cross country and is in more than several clubs on campus such as Junior Historians, student council, Key Club, and National Honor Society.

“There’s a reason she’s involved in as many things as she is,” said West’s track and field coach Zach Posey. “She’s the type of kid that you want to build your program around. She’s a great kid, shows up, and does what she needs to. She’s as busy as she is because everybody wants her.”

To some, it’s a mystery how Kazda finds the time to do all the things she does. If you ask Kazda, she’ll tell you that there is a method to her madness.

“I’m a caffeine addict, like major,” said Kazda. “I don’t know if that’s quirky or if that’s dangerous.”

You can’t knock her for the caffeine because she certainly puts it to good use. As a senior, she’s ranked number one in her class and is currently on track to graduate as West’s valedictorian of the class of 2023.

“Learning has always come to me first, and it’s cool to me to do different subjects,” said Kazda. “Wow, that sounds kind of nerdy, but that’s all I have to say.”

She’s headed to Texas A&M University in the fall where she plans to major in biology with aspirations to one day become a neurology physician’s assistant. This career choice of hers stems from something that happened in her family when she was very young.

“When I was little, my grandma had a stroke and I didn’t really know how all that worked. I just knew that one day she was different, so I started reading articles, looking at magazines about the brain and I just got really interested in it,” said Kazda.

Aside from her many accomplishments, all of Kazda’s friends, family, and peers can’t say enough about her fun personality and her kindness she shows to others.

“She’s just a nice kid. She’s nice to everybody even when she probably doesn’t have to be. It’s kind of a fleeting trait nowadays, just being kind to everyone,” said Posey. “As sweet and kind as she is, she’s a winner. She wants to win at everything she does.”

Congratulations to Julia Kazda, you’re this week’s Classroom Champion!

