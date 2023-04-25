Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Classroom Champions: West’s Julia Kazda

This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is West High School's Julia Kazda.
This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is West High School's Julia Kazda.(Chad Vautherine)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is West High School’s Julia Kazda.

Kazda is one of the most involved kids around. Alongside running track for the West Trojans, she also competes in volleyball and cross country and is in more than several clubs on campus such as Junior Historians, student council, Key Club, and National Honor Society.

“There’s a reason she’s involved in as many things as she is,” said West’s track and field coach Zach Posey. “She’s the type of kid that you want to build your program around. She’s a great kid, shows up, and does what she needs to. She’s as busy as she is because everybody wants her.”

To some, it’s a mystery how Kazda finds the time to do all the things she does. If you ask Kazda, she’ll tell you that there is a method to her madness.

“I’m a caffeine addict, like major,” said Kazda. “I don’t know if that’s quirky or if that’s dangerous.”

You can’t knock her for the caffeine because she certainly puts it to good use. As a senior, she’s ranked number one in her class and is currently on track to graduate as West’s valedictorian of the class of 2023.

“Learning has always come to me first, and it’s cool to me to do different subjects,” said Kazda. “Wow, that sounds kind of nerdy, but that’s all I have to say.”

She’s headed to Texas A&M University in the fall where she plans to major in biology with aspirations to one day become a neurology physician’s assistant. This career choice of hers stems from something that happened in her family when she was very young.

“When I was little, my grandma had a stroke and I didn’t really know how all that worked. I just knew that one day she was different, so I started reading articles, looking at magazines about the brain and I just got really interested in it,” said Kazda.

Aside from her many accomplishments, all of Kazda’s friends, family, and peers can’t say enough about her fun personality and her kindness she shows to others.

“She’s just a nice kid. She’s nice to everybody even when she probably doesn’t have to be. It’s kind of a fleeting trait nowadays, just being kind to everyone,” said Posey. “As sweet and kind as she is, she’s a winner. She wants to win at everything she does.”

Congratulations to Julia Kazda, you’re this week’s Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Latest News

Dillon Bedell led the Bears to a win over Arizona State in the men's 4x400 relay-meter relay...
No NCAA record, but Bears show off for legends in 4x400 relay
Blake Shapen and Sawyer Robertson stand on the sidelines of Baylor's Green and Gold game...
Baylor QBs show promise in Green & Gold Game
Kaeron Johnson
Former Baylor Bear Kaeron Johnson named new University High School football coach
Friends and family of Mulkey from her Waco days celebrated the Tiger's recent national title at...
Kim Mulkey’s NCAA Title celebrated in Waco