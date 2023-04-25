Advertise
Former Oklahoma cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff and Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former Durant police officer has been arrested, accused of embezzling over $100,000 over a four-year period while he was employed by the Durant Police Department.

Oklahoma court documents filed Monday allege that Billy Joe Jones, 47, stole approximately $67,000 from monies seized while he was a narcotics officer with the Durant Police Department, and another approximately $37,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police, of which he was entrusted as a financial officer.

The alleged thefts occurred over a four-year period between March 2018 and February 2022.

The Durant Police Department and local Fraternal Order of Police issued this joint statement on the matter.

Joint statement from Durant Police Dept. and Fraternal Order of Police (April 25, 2023).
Joint statement from Durant Police Dept. and Fraternal Order of Police (April 25, 2023).(KXII)

Jones faces two counts of felony embezzlement. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count, as well as restitution.

News 12 spoke with the special prosecutor assigned to the case and will have much more tonight on News 12 at 6PM.

