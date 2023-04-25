‘Her boyfriend screamed’: Men charged in armed robbery of couple in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Jones, 31, charged with aggravated robbery; and Billy Hicks, 43, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and aggravated robbery, remained booked at the McLennan County Jail Tuesday afternoon after a couple was robbed at gunpoint, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

The robbery happened on April 24 at The Grove apartments. The female victim told police she and her boyfriend noticed they were being followed by individuals in a Dodge Dart and they were robbed soon after driving into the complex.

The suspects approached the couple, and one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun wrapped in a shirt. The woman’s boyfriend “screamed” and indicated the men were armed with a gun, the affidavit states. She dropped a brand new iPhone on the ground and the man with the gun grabbed the phone and took off with it, the court document states.

The victim reportedly started tracking the location of her stolen iPhone, and told police officers she and her boyfriend noticed the Dodge Dart driving near their apartment complex several times. Every time the Dart would drive by, the couple would get a ping from the stolen iPhone.

Police officers later spotted the Dodge Dart, and attempted to pull the driver over, but the vehicle eventually escaped and the officers were unable to locate it.

The victim did not give up, however, and continued tracking her stolen iPhone. Eventually, the device sent a ping from a residence in Bellmead, Texas.

Police in Bellmead allegedly located the Dodge Dart at a residence in the 200 block of Lopez. The suspects in the armed robbery, identified in the arrest affidavit as Hicks and Jones, allegedly exited the Dart and ran inside the residence. The men were later taken into custody, the document states, and Hicks was identified as the driver of the Dart; Jones as the passenger.

Hicks was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine when he was taken into custody, the affidavit states.

Under interrogation, Jones allegedly told police he and Hicks were “going to hit a lick” at the home of Jones’ ex-girlfriend in Bellmead, the document states. “Hit a lick” is an idiom used to denote the burglarizing of a home, police explained.

The men “drove around smoking” and instead of hitting the lick, “ended up at The Grove apartments,” Jones allegedly told police.

Once at the complex, the suspects allegedly walked around asking people if they knew anyone selling marijuana. During this time, Hicks allegedly robbed the couple at gunpoint, Jones allegedly told police.

Jones was jailed on a $75,000 bond. Hicks was jailed on bond amounts that add up to $86,000.

