Killeen police search for suspects in connection to vape store burglary

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for suspects in connection to a burglary.

Police responded Apr. 11 to the AAA Strate Vape Store located in the 2408 block of Clear Creek Road.

According to police, there were numerous items taken and damage to the building.

The suspects were seen on video surveillance prior to the burglary and detectives believe they may have information about the burglary.

If you know the identity of these two males or have any information about this burglary, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) (Bell County Crime Stoppers)

If you know the identity of these two males or have any information about this burglary, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.