Man wounded during shooting in Coryell County

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened east of Gatesville.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on April 25, deputies responded to a residence inside the Gatesville city limits to assist Gatesville police officers investigating reports of a shooting.

The deputies soon learned the shooting occurred at a separate location outside the city limits.

The sheriff’s office said a man with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not identify the victim or the suspect in the case.

When asked to provide more information about the shooter, the sheriff’s office merely said, “there is not believed to be any threat to the public.”

No further information is available.

