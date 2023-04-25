Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man wounded during shooting in Coryell County

File Photo
File Photo(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened east of Gatesville.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on April 25, deputies responded to a residence inside the Gatesville city limits to assist Gatesville police officers investigating reports of a shooting.

The deputies soon learned the shooting occurred at a separate location outside the city limits.

The sheriff’s office said a man with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not identify the victim or the suspect in the case.

When asked to provide more information about the shooter, the sheriff’s office merely said, “there is not believed to be any threat to the public.”

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Latest News

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Oklahoma cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
East Texas couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Gilbert Flores, 39
WHEEL OF JUSTICE: Waco police looking for Gilbert Flores
Israel Ballester II
Milam County jury acquits man on murder charge in deadly shooting, finds him guilty on lesser charge