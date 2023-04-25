Waco woman celebrated after completing her 21st IRONMAN triathlon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is being celebrated by fitness enthusiasts across the country after completing her 21st full IRONMAN, which was IRONMAN Texas in the Woodlands, becoming the only female to compete in that event every year since its inception in 2011.

Nancy Goodnight, 65, of Waco, says it’s been quite the journey to compete at this level for so many years, and becoming the only female to have the distinction at IRONMAN Texas is something she doesn’t take lightly.

“There have only been 12 IRONMAN Texas, and there are only seven people who can say they’ve done them all, and only one is a female - and that is me,” she said.

Goodnight says that she hopes sharing her story will encourage other women to join her in a male-dominated sport.

An IRONMAN consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, which is capped off by a full-distance marathon of 26.2 miles.

“There’s not a lot of women in my sport at all. The full IRON is usually about 18-22 percent female, so again, that’s a unique perspective,” Goodnight said. “I think about ‘how can I engage more women in my sport?’ I know it can be intimidating, but when you start doing it, it’s such a sisterhood.”

These days, Goodnight is competing with a fresh set of eyes. While she’s long been a race volunteer, she’s now the Director the the World Triathlon Corporation, which includes the Waco IRONMAN race, as well as other races across North America.

She said her experience as a competitor helps her see what the future of Waco can look like.

“It’s been a really great opportunity for me to see when the very first year that the Woodlands had an IRONMAN event because I was there, and I competed and watched the progression over 12 years because I know Waco is headed in the same direction.”

“I know that Waco definitely has the potential to build something every bit as great - if not greater - in the next few years.”

IRONMAN 70.3 Waco will be October 15 only this year, and include a half-IRONMAN. In year’s past, the second day included a full IRONMAN.

Goodnight said she’s already working on her goal for 2023 in Waco as she plans to do women training weekends on the course.

It’s unusual to have a race day director live in the same town that the race is held, she says.

“My personal goal is to see more women participate in the Waco race than any other,” she said.

