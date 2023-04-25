WHEEL OF JUSTICE: Waco police looking for Gilbert Flores

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in their search for wanted fugitive Gilbert Flores, 39.

Flores is wanted for possession of the controlled substance and manufacturing/delivery of controlled a substance by the Waco Police Department.

He is described as 225 pounds,5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives you are urged to call Waco Crime Stoppers or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of these or any other felony fugitives and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.