Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WHEEL OF JUSTICE: Waco police looking for Gilbert Flores

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in their search for wanted fugitive Gilbert Flores, 39.

Flores is wanted for possession of the controlled substance and manufacturing/delivery of controlled a substance by the Waco Police Department.

He is described as 225 pounds,5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives you are urged to call Waco Crime Stoppers or submit a Web Tip.  You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of these or any other felony fugitives and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Latest News

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Oklahoma cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
East Texas couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Israel Ballester II
Milam County jury acquits man on murder charge in deadly shooting, finds him guilty on lesser charge
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
Man killed in bull attack in North Texas