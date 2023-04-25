Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Anthony Warren and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country superstar Morgan Wallen is facing legal trouble after canceling his concert in Oxford over the weekend because he lost his voice.

A lawsuit was filed against Wallen for canceling the show just moments before he was set to take the stage. However, that lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed Tuesday morning, but lawyers plan to refile it.

Tens of thousands of people packed into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Sunday night. However, after the opening acts performed, fans were greeted with a message saying the remainder of the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

The message also said fans in attendance would receive a ticket refund.

The initial lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by Brandi Burcham, a Wallen fan who was in attendance.

Burcham argued that she and others “incurred other out-of-pocket expenses in connection with” the concert and that the suit was filed on “behalf of all affected patrons,” the lawsuit said.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the suit stated.

In a Facebook post from Langston & Lott law firm, lawyers said they had been contacted by “numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate and apart from the cost of their ticket – who would like to see legal redress as well,” and that they plan to refile the class action lawsuit in the coming days.

However, the new lawsuit plans to seek compensation for “all those affected,” not just for Burcham.

“Tens of thousands of people collectively spent millions to attend this event, and those affected are entitled to know the truth and to be made whole,” the law firm wrote.

Wallen’s upcoming concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, was also rescheduled following the Oxford show cancellation. Wallen said he was placed on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The Lincoln concert was initially scheduled for April 29, but has since been rescheduled to Sept. 9. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign
President Joe Biden has formally announced his bid for reelection ending any lingering doubts...
Biden announces 2024 presidential run
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96