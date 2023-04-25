‘You’ll have to kill me first’: Cousin of slain Waco woman testifies in murder retrial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sherrell Carter’s cousins who partied with her in Mexia on the night she was killed testified Tuesday that Quest Aljabaughn Jones has gang ties and threatened to kill Carter during their rocky relationship.

Jones, 32, is on trial for murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court for a second time in the February 2019 shooting death of Carter, the mother of three of Jones’ children.

Jones’ first trial in September ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of finding Jones guilty after more than seven hours of deliberations.

Carter, 26, suffered five gunshot wounds from a .38-caliber pistol, including two shots to the head, at the home she shared with Jones on Wilshire Drive in Waco. She was shot about 3:30 a.m. after returning home from a night club in Mexia with her two cousins, Alicia Carr and Tydrick Busby.

Both family members said they had gone to Club 84 in Mexia with Carter, and left after taking her home around 3 a.m. Carter told them she had to go home because she had work the next day at the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco.

Both learned early the next morning that their cousin, who Busby said was like a sister to him, had been murdered.

Busby smiled, and dabbed at tears, when prosecutor Maddie Beach asked what he remembered about that night.

“I’m smiling because my last memory of her was of her smiling, dancing and having the time of her life,” he said.

Carr, 25, told jurors that she heard Jones threaten to kill Carter once in Mexia about 12 years ago.

“I stepped in between them and said, ‘You’ll have to go through me first.’ I told him, ‘You’ll have to kill me first before you kill my cousin,’” Carr said.

Busby said he first met Jones in 2009, and didn’t like him because Jones was “ganging.” That drew a quick objection from Jones’ attorney, Abel Reyna.

Busby said Jones was cheating on Carter, and he and Carter confronted him and the other woman after they pulled up beside them in a parking lot. He said Jones threatened to break Carter’s jaw if they didn’t leave.

Witnesses at Jones’ first trial testified Jones threatened to kill Carter if she ever left him, and said she told Jones to turn over his keys to her house and leave in the days before she was killed.

The prosecutors played about 90 minutes of video from Waco police officer Scarlett Woodruff’s body camera, which showed her and other officers responding to the scene and initially trying to calm a shirtless Jones, who was wailing loudly and begging the officers to help Carter.

Woodruff, now a special crimes detective, is shown questioning Jones after giving him Miranda warnings while he was sitting in the back seat of a Waco police patrol vehicle.

Officers walking through the home commented on how strange and chaotic it was that multiple television sets were blaring at top volumes in the house and the water in the shower was running when they arrived.

Jones told Woodruff that he took his and Carter’s three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, to a neighbor’s house after discovering Carter’s half-nude body. He said after she got home, he went outside to smoke a cigarette and heard what he thought were gunshots coming from inside the house.

Jones, a welder, said he and the three children also had gone to Mexia that night, but returned home earlier than Carter and her cousins. He speculated that the gunman was hiding in their home when they returned.

He said he saw a man who was taller than him in the house and described him as a black man wearing sweat pants and a black hoodie, with a mask covering his face. He said he was holding a small pistol and pointed it at him, squeezing the trigger four times. The gun did not fire, he told Woodruff, and the man ran off.

He said he rushed to find Carter, who was lying on the bed. Her head was covered in blood, and she tried to get up but fell to the floor, Jones told the officer. He said he dragged her into the center of the room.

“He should have shot me,” Jones told Woodruff. “He should have killed me.”

Jones suggested to Woodruff that a possible suspect in Carter’s death might be a man who lived in a nearby apartment complex who came to their home to borrow sugar and ketchup.

In other testimony, Jennifer Husak, a former Waco police crime scene technician, testified that she found gunshot residue and blood on the inside lining of a jacket that was found under a television set that had been knocked from a dresser in the bedroom.

Husak said the only way the GSR could have gotten on the inside of the jacket was if the shooter was wearing it as the weapon was fired, then took it off and knocked the TV on top of it.

Fingerprint analysis expert Matt Davis testified that a bloody fingerprint belonging to Jones was found on bedroom blinds. Prosecutor Will Hix asked if Jones told officers he didn’t touch anything in the bedroom but Carter’s body, does the fingerprint evidence add up. Davis said no.

Prosecution testimony will resume Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last through Friday.

