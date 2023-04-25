Young athlete runs for fallen Central Texas firefighters

SPRING TERRACE, Texas (KWTX) - A young athlete in Texas, who is a member of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, ran in honor of the two Central Texas volunteer firefighters who were killed in the line of duty weeks a part.

The loss of Eddie Hykel, who was a West Volunteer Firefighter, and Horace “Dan” Wright, who was an Abbott Volunteer Firefighter, hit Central Texas hard over the past few weeks, and Anthony, who is an elementary student in the Houston area, ran to make sure their loved ones know they are not forgotten or overlooked for their service.

“Each time someone first responder loses their life, I run a mile in honor of that person,” he said.

As a member of Running 4 Heroes, Anthony said the organization’s mission is to honor first responders who were killed or injured in the line of duty. He said they run for every first responder, and they do not exclude small communities.

Anthony dedicated a mile-long run for Hykel April 15. He ran a mile for Wright April 22, less than 24 hours after the first responder was laid to rest.

”I felt kind of sad for his family, and I felt like maybe I could help out,” he said. “I run for them to show honor, respect and everything else.”

While running, Anthony said he also carries a red line flag, which is a black-and-white American Flag with a red line in the middle, to honor firefighters and show respect.

Many community members showed up to support him, even first responders who waited for Anthony at the finish line while “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” played.

The run was also followed by 21 seconds of silence, similar to the 21 Gun Salute.

Once Anthony finished the run, he said he mailed the flags to Hykel and Wright’s families along with a handwritten note by Anthony.

He said he grew up a family with first responders and military service members; therefore, he said this was his way to help right now.

”My grandma was a police officer,” he said. “My mom is a 911 dispatcher... and I have some of my family members that were in the military, and I just kind of want to follow in and help.”

His mom and grandma are proud of him for dedicating his free time to this cause.

“He doesn’t have to wake up on the weekends, so it’s not something that he has to do,” he said. “It’s good to see that he’s selfless because that’s what public service is.”

Anthony has run over 14 miles in honor of first responders. He said he joined the national organization when he met the founder, Zechariah Cartledge, a young runner who wanted to honor first responders in his community by using his gift of running.

Anthony plans to continue to participate in Running 4 Heroes’ mission to honor those who have been injured or have been killed serving their community. He hopes to one day serve as a first responder as well.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.