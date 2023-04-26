Cedric Marks trial: Shocking details revealed about victims’ injuries in autopsy reports

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for Cedric Marks has entered its seventh day in Temple.

Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Day seven of the Cedric Marks trial starts with Leon Neal, a resident of Okfuskee County in Oklahoma. He said he and a group of friends were hunting on January 4, 2019 near 1140 Road, which is by the burial site of Scott and Swearingin.

He said he knows property owners, the Goldens, who gave the group permission to hunt there.

Neal said on January 4, 2019, he noticed a car coming down the road. The driver parked their car, and yelled what were they doing out there.

Neal identified the driver as a light, medium black man who told him that he was there to show his girlfriend and friends his old stomping grounds.

However, due to the group hunting at night, Neal couldn’t properly identify the man. Neal said he and his friends went back to hunting and the car drove away.

Marks argued that if the driver had light skinned completion at night time, then he would be even lighter during the day.

Neal said a few days later, the group went back to the spot to hunt again. Yet, they noticed earth disturbance that was covered by a camper shell.

On January 14, 2019, Neal was at the property when law enforcement made the area a crime scene. Then, he notified special agent, Kent Titsworth, about the man he saw on January 4.

The next witness, Justin Massey, said he was near the car while Neal and the driver was talking, but could only make out certain words during the conversation. He also identified the man as black.

Marks said if he wasn’t close enough to hear the conversation while it was dark outside, how could we somewhat identify the driver? Marks also brought up how Massey didn’t include the male’s description in his statement.

Massey eventually said to Marks, “Leon mention how you knew Golden—or the individual (who knew Golden.)”

Marks quickly corrected him saying, “Well, not me, the individual.”

Special agent, Kent Titsworth, was recalled to the witness stand and clarified Marks’ ties to the Clearview area.

Titsworth said he’s familiar with both the Golden and Marks family, both being associated with Clearview.

He then pointed out Marks’ father in court, and revealed he was the caretaker of the Northfork Cemetery, which is near the victims’ burial site.

Marks then objected explaining that pointing out certain family members could be dangerous.

Titsworth also explained that Marks and the Golden family are distant cousins. He said he recently got this information from one of the Golden family members.

Forensic anthropologist of Oklahoma City, Lisa Barton, performed the autopsies for Scott and Swearingin on January 16, 2019.

Marks chose not to look at the photos of the victims’ bodies to authenticate them before being submitted into evidence, but object to the photos being prejudice twice.

However, the judge overruled both objections.

Barton said Scott’s injuries concluded her death was by homicidal violence. It was stated that Scott had black residue around her mouth and neck, likely from tape. Barton said Scott had blunt force trauma. She also had bruises on her wrists, ankles, inside her chest cavity and rib fractures.

She also said Swearingin’s injuries concluded his cause of death was by strangulation.

Swearingin’s included ruptured blood vessels around his eyeballs and eyelids, a bruised thyroid and lower leg, deep skeletal bruising and discoloration on his neck and chest.

Barton said the bodies were consistent with them being bound.

Marks did not look at the autopsy photos while Barton was explaining the injuries in court.

He pointed out how the victims were fully clothed when found, there were no signs of torture, and Barton couldn’t pinpoint what Swearingin was strangled with or give a definitive time of death for the two.

The next witness is AP Operations Coach of Walmart in Hernyetta, Oklahoma, Sam Robertson.

He testified to authenticate camera surveillance he gave to authorities from January 4, 2019, as well as a receipt with purchases from that day.

The purchases were a utility knife, a shovel, clothing and two pairs of shoes.

Robertson provided camera footage with multiple views of a black man in the store with a white woman purchasing the same items shown on the receipt.

A similar shovel to the one on the receipt was admitted into evidence as well. This is because the original shovel from the crime scene is gone. The barcode from the shovel in court matched the barcode on the receipt from January 4, 2019.

However, Marks said photos of the crime scene on January 14 shows it being a cold day with bare trees. But video footage from Walmart on January 4 shows it being a sunny day, the trees had full leaves, and some people wearing short sleeves.

While looking at an overhead view of camera footage, the man is shown wearing a green hoodie. State prosecutors asked Robertson what the word on the hoodie was, he said, “Title.”

Earlier in the trial, it was mentioned that Marks used to work at Title Boxing Club in Killeen.

Another witness, David Delgado took the stand. He said he was an associate at the Walmart in Henryetta during 2019.

Delgado said he remembers showing a black man and white woman where the shovels were in the store, and was able to identify himself in the camera footage.

Delgado confirms the shovel shown in court, which matched the one on the receipt, can only be sold at Walmart.

He said, “You can’t get that no where else.”

The trial continues Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.