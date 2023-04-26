Advertise
Central Texas realtor explains how to protest property taxes

Cory Duncan with Haus Realty said his clients had sticker shock when they saw their home appraisals this year.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans may be surprised over their home appraisals, and the high property tax that could come with the property’s appraisal. Believe it or not, there is a potential solution to lower that property tax.

On Tuesday night it was standing room only as McLennan County homeowners took to the Erath Event Building to learn how to protest their property taxes.

”It’s not too difficult,” event organizer Cory Duncan said. “I know it can be intimidating, but it’s worth it. It’s worth it for everybody.”

Duncan is the owner of Haus Realty and said he hosted the event because his clients had sticker shock when they saw their home appraisals this year.

”After people started getting their notices a week or so ago, we had a ton of responses,” he said.

To submit a protest simply fill out the form found on the McLennan County Appraisal District website. Once the homeowner submits the form, they will build a case on why they think the market value is different from what the district determined. The district will then schedule a meeting with the homeowner to present their case.

Joe Bobbitt, McLennan County chief appraiser, estimates the district has received 1,000 protests so far, up from this time last year.

”Right now we are looking at a 10% increase county wide,” Bobbitt said.

He wants homeowners to know that his office does not have any malicious intent and they are audited by the State of Texas.

”There really is no benefit for my office to artificially raise the values, because if I do then the schools lose out on funding,” Bobbitt said.

The deadline to file a protest with the McLennan County Appraisal District is May 15.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

