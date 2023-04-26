Advertise
City of Harker Heights, activists disagree on what new version of Prop A would do if it passes

The city says the new version of Prop A would not decriminalize low-levels of marijuana while...
The city says the new version of Prop A would not decriminalize low-levels of marijuana while activists say otherwise.(KWTX)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Supporters and opponents of Proposition A say their voices are not being heard when it comes to the fate of the ordinance. At the same the city of Harker Heights and activists are in disagreement over what the new version of Prop A will do if it is passed.

The original version of Proposition A proposed to decriminalize possession of four ounces of marijuana, but does not make the drug legal.

The measure was first up for a vote in the November election and was approved by the voters. Then the Harker Heights city council voted to overturn it. Later in January an organization called Ground Game Texas petitioned to overturn the city ordinance from the city council that overturned Prop A. Now voters will decide the fate of that petition, which is also called Prop A, in May.

Harker Heights voters will be asked whether to repeal the city ordinance related to “marijuana enforcement.”

”When a referendum takes place and it’s certified that means the city council’s vote never happened per charter rules,” Julie Oliver, executive director of Ground Game Texas, said.|

However, the City of Harker Heights says otherwise. In a statement released last week, the city said the referendum “can do nothing more than repeal the council’s repea, therefore marijuana enforcement is not revived.”

On Wednesday KWTX received the following statement from assistant city manager Jerry Bark in regards to the new version of Prop A:

”The City takes no position on the issue of the legalization of marijuana.  The State of Texas sets these laws and if the public desires changes to these laws then the State Legislature is the appropriate venue to seek those changes.”

In order to approve the current version of Prop A, voters would have to vote “no.” Supporters of Prop A say that wording is confusing.

“Voting no to actually vote yes and voting yes to vote no, that is a deliberate effort to suppress the vote,” Ron Jupiter, Prop A supporter, said.

Opponents of Prop A also agreed that the wording on the ballot could be misleading.

”Our city charter is quite clear on this topic and then at the 11th hour to say it’s going to insert some new meaning, I don’t think it has any merit,” Howard Arey, Prop A opponent, said.

Back in November, after the Harker Heights voters approved the original version of Prop A, Harker Heights councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only council member to decline to repeal Prop A. She said she supports efforts to decriminalize low-levels of marijuana.

“I stand by the citizens who support it by decriminalizing and I’ll do that every single time,” councilwoman Nash said.

Meanwhile supporters are already planning the next steps if the “no” vote passes on May 6, and Prop A doesn’t go into effect.

”Well it’s one step at a time, once we get to that point, the next step may be litigation,” Jupiter said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

