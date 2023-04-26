Advertise
Couple arrested after 3-year-old goes to school with makeup over black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Deputies in south Louisiana have arrested a couple on accusations one of them punched a 3-year-old boy then sent him to school with makeup covering his black eye.

Ray Matherne Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested Friday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a Head Start location that morning regarding a 3-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on his neck and arm.

After investigation, detectives believe that two days prior, Matherne struck the 3-year-old, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the boy, causing the marks on his neck and arm.

Deputies say the couple used makeup to try to conceal the child’s black eye, WVUE reports.

Both Matherne and Doiron were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released Saturday morning after posting a $50,000 bail, while Doiron remained in custody on a $50,000 bail, as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Fire engulfs vacant home in Marlin