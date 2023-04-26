Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dallas County DA agrees to prosecute capital murder case of Temple man charged in killings of daughter, baby’s mother

FILE: Christopher Weiss. (Photo by Rachel Kauderer)
FILE: Christopher Weiss. (Photo by Rachel Kauderer)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has agreed to prosecute the capital murder case of a Temple man charged in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his 1-year-old daughter and the baby’s mother at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir in McLennan County.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court signed orders Wednesday appointing Creuzot and his assistants to handle the prosecution of Christopher Weiss.

The judge and McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens asked district attorneys in a number of surrounding counties and beyond and the Texas Attorney General’s Office to take on the case, but all declined to accept it before they turned to Creuzot, who served 21 years as a state district judge.

Tetens, who took office in January, recused his office from prosecuting Weiss because Michel Simer, Teten’s executive first assistant and former law partner, helped attorney Jessi Freud finalize Weiss’ divorce after his arrest.

Weiss, 30, whose trial has been delayed a number of times, has been in the McLennan County Jail for 1,996 days,  charged in the deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her daughter, Azariah. Martinez was found outside her car at the lake park, while the baby was found in a car seat inside the car. Each was shot at least twice in the head, officials have said.

Christopher Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting...
Christopher Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting trial in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her daughter, Azariah, at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.(KWTX Images)

Judge West said Wednesday it will be up to Creuzot’s office to determine if it will seek the death penalty against Weiss. If it waives the death penalty, Weiss faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder.

Freud, who represents Weiss in the capital murder case with attorneys Russ Hunt and Walter M. Reaves Jr., has expressed frustration that it has taken more than six years for Weiss to get his day in court.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Creuzot and his staff to get this case to trial as expeditiously as possible,” Freud said Wednesday.

West set a hearing for May 11 to discuss the case with Creuzot’s office and the defense attorneys.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

Because the new subdivision is built on a hill, any time it rains, the runoff water drains into...
‘It feels like everyone is passing the buck’: Temple residents seek solutions to new development causing flooding
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Family of Tiera Strand, missing woman found dead in North Temple, seek justice
Killeen Police units at Gateway Middle School at 1307 Gowen Drive in Killeen.
Students taken to juvenile facility after disturbance at Gateway Middle in Killeen
The city says the new version of Prop A would not decriminalize low-levels of marijuana while...
City of Harker Heights, activists disagree on what new version of Prop A would do if it passes