DPS trooper given Life Saving Award in Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A DPS trooper is getting statewide recognition for his life-saving efforts.

DPS Corporal David “Rusty” Moore was recently honored in Austin with the Life Saving Award for his quick action during a crash along I-45 in Centerville last year.

Colton Adams, a Centerville Volunteer Firefighter, was seriously injured in the crash.

Corporal Moore is the one who applied a tourniquet to Colton’s leg at the scene. Authorities say he was an integral part of saving Adams’ life.

