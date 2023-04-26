Advertise
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects

The baby's mother and two older sisters were all hospitalized with injuries after the crash. (CNN, WBBM, WLS, ANNELISSE RIVERA, SHAWN WALKER, FAMILY PHOTOS)
By CNN Newsource Staff, WBBM Staff and WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (CNN/WBBM/WLS) - Family members of a 6-month-old boy who died in a car crash want charges upgraded against the two teenage suspects in the other vehicle, which police say was stolen.

Police say two teenagers, ages 17 and 14, stole a car and reportedly took it for a joyride in Chicago, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. Traveling at a high speed, as seen on surveillance video, the car crashed into a pickup truck just after 5 p.m. last Sunday.

The truck, which had a mother and her children – ages 7, 15 and 6 months – inside, then crashed into a tree.

Shawn Walker witnessed the crash and ran to help, performing CPR on the baby, according to affiliate WLS.

“I just wanted to try to do what I can to help the situation out and to help the mom,” he said.

Sadly, the baby, identified by the medical examiner as 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Cristian’s mother and two sisters were also injured in the crash and hospitalized. Only the 7-year-old has been released.

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen car crashed into his family's pickup truck at a Chicago intersection.(Source: Family photos via CNN, WBBM, WLS)

Heartbroken over his death, Cristian’s family is now planning for his funeral.

“The funeral director, he suggested that we put balloons because those will be the only balloons he will ever receive,” said his aunt, Annelisse Rivera.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, but the two teenage suspects have been charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Cristian’s family and community activists are calling on the state’s attorney general’s office to upgrade those charges to something more severe.

“The charges does not fit the crime. My message is to the state’s attorney and anybody else who has hands on this case: ‘What are you looking at? What are you feeling? How about first-degree murder? How about reckless homicide?’” said Andrew Holmes, a community activist and victim advocate.

Cristian’s family is determined to fight for justice.

“It’s like reliving the day all over again, and it just sends a message to us [that] truthfully, his life meant nothing,” Rivera said.

A GoFundMe set up for Cristian’s family has raised more than $45,000 to help pay for his funeral and the family’s medical expenses.

