Family of Tiera Strand, missing woman found dead in North Temple, seek justice

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Tiera Strand’s body was found in a North Temple ditch on April 21, five days after she was last seen leaving a bar on Austin’s 6th street.

Her family suspects foul play is involved.

There’s no reason why she would be that far without her belongings. Without someone she knows and is close to. She would not have gone to that area without someone that knows and loves her,” said Strand’s aunt, Jordaya Dorris.

While out with her friends, Strand would get into a fight and later kicked out of the bar, leaving her phone, wallet and keys behind.

With Strand’s location unknown, her friends decided to leave 6th Street and drive her van home, not alerting Strand’s family to any of this until the next day.

“That is when they should’ve called the cops. They never should’ve gotten in that van and drove off, leaving her god knows where,” said Strand’s cousin, Jessica Williams.

The search and rescue for the 25-year-old mother is now a homicide investigation.

Her family is now reflecting on how infectious her positive spirit was.

“She would always pose and loved makeup,” said Dorris. “She expressed herself through her hair and her clothes.”

“She was going to finish her education and her plan was to go into the military. It’s just a shame they took that from her,” said her grandfather, Bruce Herron, as he reflected on Strand’s plans for her future.

And thinking of those she leaves behind, like her 6-year-old daughter.

“The heartbreaking is there’s a 6-year-old girl who has to grow up without her mother by her side,” said Dorris.

Gathered in Austin, her family now seeks justice.

“There is not enough money, time, energy that will not go into this. We will do everything, I mean everything in our power to make sure these people pay for what they did,” said Dorris.

Strand was set to graduate from school soon and wanted to pursue her dream career of working in the navy.

If you have any information regarding this case, please notify BCSD CID at 254-933-5442 or Austin Police Department at 512-472-8477.

