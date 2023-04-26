Advertise
Fire engulfs home in downtown Marlin

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Fire, and volunteers from Reagan and Marlin battled an early morning fire in downtown Marlin, Wednesday, April 26th.

A call notifying authorities about the house fire came in around 2 a.m., according to a post on the Falls County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

The fire occurred inside of a vacant home, per officials, and no injuries were reported.

Local law enforcement is asking people to find an alternate route at this time.

This is the downtown area’s 3rd fire, since July.

