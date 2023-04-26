Advertise
Houston area mother killed in drive-by shooting; children inside home at the time

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a mother of three children was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

It happened in the Katy area in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail.

At about 8 a.m. on April 26, detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence. When they arrived, the investigators found a 46-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim’s children, a 19-year-old man and two juvenile twins were inside the home at the time, but were not harmed, deputies said.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 11 p.m. on April 25 and a “dark-colored” vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Detectives are going door-to-door to speak with potential witnesses, and to find out if any of the neighbors have surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting.

The sheriff’s office does not yet have a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

