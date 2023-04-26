‘It feels like everyone is passing the buck’: Temple residents seek solutions to new development causing flooding

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new housing development in Temple has caused major drainage and flooding issues for neighboring residents on Boutwell Lane, leaving them frustrated from the lack of action taken by the county and developers.

“It makes me feel like they don’t care about us,” Temple resident Thomas Cunningham told KWTX.

Building for ‘The Landing’ at Heritage Oaks began about two years ago, and because the subdivision is built on a hill, any time it rains, the runoff water drains into neighboring homes, like Cunningham’s.

“It’s caused a pretty broad area of flooding on my property, and it just basically takes away use of my property from me,” Cunningham said.

For some residents on Boutwell, the issues started more recently.

“In the last three weeks, since they leveled the properties behind us, they took out all the brush in the backyards and grated out the land directly to our property,” Phillip Skelton, a Temple resident, said. “So there’s no grass, no nothing back there right now. Just a big mud pit.”

Skelton says the last time it rained, the development brought so much silt into his yard that it flooded his kitchen with dirt.

“Once that dirt came up, it started running into the home,” Skelton said. “And it created basically three rivers in our yard.”

For others, like one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous, it’s been a years-long issue causing complete erosion on his property.

“It’s made a trench about three, four foot deep from the beginning of the front yard to the end of the backyard,” he said. “We are seeing huge roots that are being exposed. I’ve had two to three PVC pipes from our sprinkler system that are washed out and broken.”

All of the neighbors on Boutwell Lane that KWTX spoke with say they’ve reached out to the county, as well as the developers, but haven’t seen any action taken to remedy their struggles.

“We’re getting mixed information,” Skelton said. “One of our neighbors has been told for two years that this is something that’s gonna be fixed, and it’s done nothing but make it worse. We don’t really know but it feels like everyone is passing the buck.”

KWTX reached out to the developers, Alethium Star Homes, and they say they paid for an engineer and that the flooding issues are the county’s responsibility.

In a statement from James Stafford, the public information officer for Bell County, “Representatives from the county’s road & bridge department have been in the design and planning stages to address the drainage issue that some residents have been experiencing. Relative to the availability of materials the resolution to these issues is planned to begin within the next ninety days. Officials have visited the area on multiple occasions, including this week, to assess the situation. The planned improvements to drainage features along Boutwell E. Ln. will help address the engineering challenges involving detention outflow that exist there. Those officials did look at this week’s issues, and they are confident that is actually not the result of these ongoing issues but instead may be related to another circumstance in the area.”

