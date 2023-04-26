Killeen city manager announces choice for police chief

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle on Wednesday announced he selected Pedro Lopez, Jr. to be the next police chief to lead the Killeen Police Department.

Lopez has accepted a conditional offer of employment with a start date of June 5, 2023, Cagle’s office said. Lopez’s appointment will be presented to councilmembers during the May 2 City Council Workshop and considered for approval during the May 9 City Council meeting.

Lopez is currently the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District Police Department. Cagle said Lopez has a 35-year law enforcement career, and an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department, including as assistant chief of police.

“Lopez’s experience, references and 35-year commitment to this field are commendable, and his performance during the interview process was critical,” Cagle said. “I will present this selection to Council with the confidence that he will be a great, new leader within our city.”

LOPEZ’S EXPERIENCE WITH HOUSTON POLICE:

Police officer for the first Gang Task Unit at the North Division

Officer in the Narcotics Division

Patrol Sergeant in the Jail Division and Internal Affairs Division

Lieutenant for the Tactical Unit, Robbery Division and Internal Affairs

Gang Division Commander

Assistant Police Chief for Patrol Region 1

EDUCATION AND SERVICE HISTORY:

Master of Arts in Criminology from the University of Houston

Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University

27-year military career in the U.S. Army

Retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.