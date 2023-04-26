Killeen ISD board votes to not renew Chaparral principal’s contract following inappropriate texts

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to not renew the contract of the Chaparral High School principal following accusations of inappropriate texts to other school leaders.

The district will move forward with non-renewal process,” said Killeen ISD in a statement following the board meeting.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported the texts including Brown using the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.

Gina Brown had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to KISD in March.

“As with any employee, we do not discuss the specifics of the investigation in order to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted before making any conclusions,” a letter sent to parents states.

The interim principal of the high school since then has been Dagmar Harris, according to the school website.

