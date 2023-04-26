KISD will not renew Chaparral principal’s contract

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last night Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted not to renew former Chaparral principal Gina Brown.

Back in March Brown was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,

Brown was hired back in 2022, although she is still employed by the district she no longer is principal of Chaparral High School.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, she has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to others during a school event.

So far that is all we have on the issue, Killeen officials have been contacted for requested for comment.

We will keep you updated.

