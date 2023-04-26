Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

KISD will not renew Chaparral principal’s contract

KISD 6-0 vote on not renewing Chaparral principal's contract
KISD 6-0 vote on not renewing Chaparral principal's contract(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last night Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted not to renew former Chaparral principal Gina Brown.

Back in March Brown was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,

Brown was hired back in 2022, although she is still employed by the district she no longer is principal of Chaparral High School.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, she has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to others during a school event.

So far that is all we have on the issue, Killeen officials have been contacted for requested for comment.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Latest News

Cory Duncan with Haus Realty said his clients had sticker shock when they saw their home...
Central Texas realtor explains how to protest property taxes
Cory Duncan with Haus Realty said his clients had sticker shock when they saw their home...
Central Texas realtor explains how to protest property taxes
Marks trial day seven
Cedric Marks Trial: Expert who performed autopsies testifies victims died by homicidal violence, strangulation
A mourner wears a shirt with the image of Joshua Keith Beasley Jr. at his funeral on April 1.
Seven Texas prison employees face dismissal over 16-year-old inmate’s suicide