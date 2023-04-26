Lacy Lakeview investigating stabbing death of man at Village Square apartments

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is investigating the death of David Ralph Peeler, who succumbed to numerous stab wounds, police said.

Police officers responded on April 24 at about 6:14 p.m. to the Village Square apartments, where they found Peeler’s body.

“There are no signs of forced entry into the home, and this is believed to be an isolated incident with no present dangers to the public,” police said.

“The Police Department has developed a person of interest, but are following any and all leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tyler Ziegler at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #23-0296.

