Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lacy Lakeview investigating stabbing death of man at Village Square apartments

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is investigating the death of David Ralph Peeler, who succumbed to numerous stab wounds, police said.

Police officers responded on April 24 at about 6:14 p.m. to the Village Square apartments, where they found Peeler’s body.

“There are no signs of forced entry into the home, and this is believed to be an isolated incident with no present dangers to the public,” police said.

“The Police Department has developed a person of interest, but are following any and all leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tyler Ziegler at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #23-0296.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle on Wednesday announced he selected Pedro Lopez, Jr. to be the...
Killeen city manager announces choice for police chief
Temple College Nursing on Wednesday, April 26, planted a tree in memory of Natalie Aviles, a...
Temple College nursing students plant tree to honor memory of Natalie Aviles
Hubbard Food Truck Park sparks economic boom
Hubbard Food Truck Park causes economic boost
File Graphic (KWTX)
Houston area mother killed in drive-by shooting; children inside home at the time