Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lonely parrots learn to communicate over video chat

Lonely parrots learn to call each other for a video chat.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parrots in the wild are social. As pets, they can be lonely at times.

Now, some researchers might have found a solution.

Instead of the usual phrase of “Polly wants a cracker,” parrot owners are now asking if Polly wants a video chat.

The idea is enough to make a lonely parrot bob its head with excitement.

In a paper titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together,” researchers described teaching 18 pet parrots to ring a bell to talk to a friend.

After the birds rang the bell, they were presented with a tablet and the choice of who to call.

Over a three-month period, the parrots made 147 requests for video calls.

Rébecca Kleinberger, the study’s co-author, said some of the birds received a lot of calls, and those same birds were typically the ones who made the most calls.

The researchers could tell the birds were truly engaged because they preened together, tried to touch one another, imitated each other, and even kind of sang together.

“Sometimes a bird would accidentally call us, so sometimes I was in a meeting or giving a class or at home, and I would get a phone call from a bird,” Kleinberger said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee Three lobby Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn