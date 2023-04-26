Multiple East Texas suspects accused of illegal catfish trapping

ANGELINA COUNTY, (KTRE) - Multiple citations were issued for illegal methods of fishing were issued recently in Deep East Texas.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a statement on Wednesday detailing a case involving the illegal trapping of catfish.

The statement said that game wardens from Angelina and Trinity counties found an illegal hoop net during a patrol of the Neches River intended to find such devices. Finding that the net contained about 22 catfish, and guessing that the fishermen might return that evening in anticipation of bad weather, the authorities set up a blind nearby.

Around 40 minutes later a truck appeared on the opposite side of the river. The passengers threw a pre-baited net into the river, according to the report, a mere 50 yards from where the previous similar net was discovered. After witnessing this, the wardens confronted the fishermen from both sides of the river.

Multiple citations were issued for what the statement referred to as illegal means and methods, and the TPWD said the cases are pending.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.