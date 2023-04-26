Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Multiple East Texas suspects accused of illegal catfish trapping

(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, (KTRE) - Multiple citations were issued for illegal methods of fishing were issued recently in Deep East Texas.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a statement on Wednesday detailing a case involving the illegal trapping of catfish.

The statement said that game wardens from Angelina and Trinity counties found an illegal hoop net during a patrol of the Neches River intended to find such devices. Finding that the net contained about 22 catfish, and guessing that the fishermen might return that evening in anticipation of bad weather, the authorities set up a blind nearby.

Around 40 minutes later a truck appeared on the opposite side of the river. The passengers threw a pre-baited net into the river, according to the report, a mere 50 yards from where the previous similar net was discovered. After witnessing this, the wardens confronted the fishermen from both sides of the river.

Multiple citations were issued for what the statement referred to as illegal means and methods, and the TPWD said the cases are pending.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Bharti Gurnaney, 50, of Elgin, Illinois, was booked into McLennan County Jail.
Illinois woman in custody after high-speed chase on I-35 ends in Waco

Latest News

Valley Mills Independent School District
Central Texas School District closes ‘until further notice’ after hail damage
Crawford family facing home repairs after Central Texas storms
Extreme wind, hail and storms leave damage to property in McLennan County
Bryan city leaders express concerns over state legislation jeopardizing local control.
Bryan city leaders express concerns over state legislation jeopardizing local control
Central Texas storm recap: 4.26.23
Central Texas storm recap: 4.26.23
The city says the new version of Prop A would not decriminalize low-levels of marijuana while...
City of Harker Heights, activists disagree on what new version of Prop A would do if it passes