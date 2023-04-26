Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Truck driver killed in fiery wreck on I-14 identified
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder