Protecting emergency responders: slow down, move over bill one step closer to law

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas lawmakers are one step closer to strengthening laws that protect first responders and workers on roadways.

According to data collected and shared by the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, 51 emergency responders including law enforcement officers, fire and EMS personnel, tow operators, and Department of Transportation work crews were killed last year after being struck by vehicles across the country. So far this year, 11 lives have been lost.

If passed and signed into law, House Bill 898, known as the Slow Down, Move Over law would increase penalties for drivers that fail to change lanes or reduce their speed when first responders are working roadside.

Centerville Volunteer Firefighter Colton Adams is an advocate for the proposed legislation. He recently testified in front of lawmakers, sharing his first-hand experience with the dangers first responders face on Texas roads.

Last year Adams and a fellow fighter were responding to a minor accident on I-45 near Leona when an 18-wheeler crashed into them. Adams lost his leg in the accident and battled his way back to suit up again earlier this year. Since his return to duty, Adams has been on a mission to raise awareness about the legislation with the hopes of ensuring the difficulties he faced does not happen to anyone else.

“There are lots of empty chairs at dining room tables around the holidays that don’t have to be there and a lot of those situations is because somebody did not obey the law and move over and slow down for first responders on roadways,” said Adams.

Adams says tragedy on roadways can be prevented if people weren’t distracted and followed the safety laws. He says these situations have an impact on everyone involved.

“The families suffer just as much as we did. The toll that my situation took on my family and my co-workers, they went through the same hell that I did,” said Adams. “It doesn’t matter if it’s emergency services, doesn’t matter if it’s construction workers. There’s somebody’s baby under that uniform, mother, dad, son, daughter. It doesn’t matter, somebody wants them to come home and they want to go home, too.”

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety says safety is a primary concern for him and his fellow officers every time they step out of their patrol vehicle on a busy highway.

“Officers have stepped out of their vehicle and gotten hit because either that vehicle stayed in the right lane and has gotten distracted with the lights or they’re distracted on their phone and they just kind of veer over just little bit enough to either hit the patrol car or hit whoever is coming out of that vehicle,” Ruiz said.

Mike Sanez, owner of MARS Towing and Recovery in Hearne has spent his fair share of time responding to accidents and changing tires on the side of the road and says he hopes that drivers would exercise more caution and decrease their speed while driving.

“The most scariest part of being on the highway is getting home safe cause you know it doesn’t take but a second for somebody to not be paying attention or texting or talking on their phone,” said Sanez.

Tuesday, the House passed HB 898, with a vote of 139-9, and is now awaiting a vote from the full legislature.

If approved, the bill would result in higher fines and classify not obeying the law as an automatic Class A Misdemeanor, if it leads to someone getting injured.

