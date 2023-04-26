Severe storms with very large hail, strong wind gusts, and tornadoes coming soon

Although Central Texas avoided severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night, we won’t be so fortunate today and tonight. The stationary boundary that’s parked almost directly overhead will be the train tracks for a potent upper-level storm system to ride down. The low arrives at just the perfect time for severe weather, but this compact and powerful area of low pressure likely keeps severe storms going well after sunset tonight. Storm chances will start to come up around 3 PM and will greatly increase after 6 PM tonight. Mid-afternoon storms will initially start of very isolated which means the tornado threat and hail threat is higher, but those storms will eventually congeal into a line. The hail threat and tornado threat will decrease slightly with a line of storms forming, but the straight-line wind gust threat will greatly increase. The initial wave of storms will impact our area likely until around 10 PM and then move out of our area, but the actual area of low pressure and cold front will be moving through and could kick up more storms. Storms that form closer to midnight will have a lower overall severe weather risk, but all types of severe weather remain possible. The overnight storms, should they form, will hang around through at least 3 AM and will steadily depart thereafter.

Departing storms on Thursday could bring us a bit of morning rain, but Thursday’s rain chances are only near 20%. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s in the morning will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon as morning clouds give way to sunshine. It’s noteworthy that tonight’s cold front isn’t going to bring us quite as much of a drop in temperatures as previously thought. With warmer temperatures Thursday, the quick return of moisture on Friday ahead of another cold front means that the severe storm risk will return again. Friday’s morning temperatures in the low 50s will warm into the low 80s in the afternoon. Most of the day will be storm free, but isolated storms could form late in the afternoon with widely scattered storms close to and after sunset. Friday’s severe weather risk is a bit lower than today, only at a level 2, but large hail and strong wind gusts remain the primary concern again. Despite a cold front swinging through Friday, an upper-level low trailing behind the front will move through the region Saturday. Saturday’s weather is looking mostly cloudy, cooler, and will feature scattered light rain too. Rain chances Saturday are near 40% with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine will return Sunday and propels temperatures into the mid-70s.

Stay with the KWTX Weather Authority Team as we track more active weather and make-sure-you-monitor storms. A great way to do that from home is with our free, KWTX Weather app. Download here!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.