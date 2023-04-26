Students taken to juvenile facility after disturbance at Gateway Middle in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers with the Killeen Police Department and Killeen ISD Police Department on Wednesday responded to a disturbance at Gateway Middle School that resulted in several students being taken to a juvenile facility.

According to the school district, at dismissal two students “on the middle school campus side started shouting at each other.”

“Other students joined in and started an altercation,” officials further said.

The school district’s police department called Killeen police for backup and they took eight middle school students to Bell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

No further information is available.

The campus is located at 1307 Gowen Drive in Killeen.

