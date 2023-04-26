Advertise
Temple College nursing students plant tree to honor memory of Natalie Aviles

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College Nursing on Wednesday, April 26, planted a tree in memory of Natalie Aviles, a beloved member of the McGregor, Texas community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, 2022.

Aviles was a nursing student at the college at the time she was killed.

Natalie’s brothers, Ezra and Zion Aviles, watered the tree dedicated to their sister during the ceremony.

Some of Natalie’s former Temple College nursing students also added mulch to Natalie’s tree.

Students at the college had previously marked Natalie’s chair in their classroom with angel wings, a halo and the dates 2002-2022.

This story will air today on KWTX News 10 at 5 & 6.

