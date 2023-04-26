Tornado Watch issued until 10 p.m.

Round one of storms will initially fire up in the afternoon and have a higher likelihood of becoming supercells that could produce some large to giant hail. These storms can really get going in a hurry and will have some rotation. It could potentially spin-up a tornado too, so we will be monitoring storms for that threat as well. These isolated storms look to form into a line of storms around/after sunset - when this happens the hail & tornado threat will decrease slightly and turn more into a damaging wind gust threat. That’s wave one. It looks like we have a second wave of storms that form closer to midnight too. The second round will have a lower overall severe weather risk, but all types of severe weather still remain possible. The overnight storms, should they form, will be our last round of storms and could hang around through at least 3 AM and will steadily depart thereafter. Stay weather aware tonight!

Departing storms on Thursday morning could bring us a bit of morning rain to start the day, but Thursday’s rain chances are not severe and only some light to moderate rain is anticipated, if at all. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s in the morning will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon as morning clouds give way to sunshine. The temperature dip behind this front is a small one - we are in the mid 70s (compared to the upper 70s) for Thursday and warm right back into the low 80s by Friday. That’s, in part, due to the quick return of moisture on Friday ahead of yet another cold front that moves in on Friday. Most of the day will be storm free, but isolated storms could form late in the afternoon with widely scattered storms close to and after sunset. Friday’s severe weather risk is a bit lower than today, only at a level 2, but large hail and strong wind gusts remain the primary concern again.

Despite a cold front swinging through Friday, an upper-level low trailing behind the front will move through the region Saturday. Saturday’s weather is looking mostly cloudy, cooler, and will feature scattered light rain too. Rain chances Saturday are near 40% with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine will return Sunday and propels temperatures into the mid-70s.

