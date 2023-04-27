Advertise
10 Things To Do: April 29-30

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. Bloomin’ Temple Festival

2. Central Texas Comic Con

3. Mission Waco Race One Fun Run & 5K

4. Spring BIPOC Market at Cha Community

5. ‘Annie Jr.’ to Feature Students with Special Needs Alongside Peer Mentors

6. Temple Symphony Orchestra Concert

7. Killeen Touch-a-Truck Festival

8. Waco Downtown Farmers Market - Da’Shack Farmer’s Market - Salado Farmers Market

9. Arbo Fest: Carleen Bright Arboretum Grand Re-Opening

10. Hot Rod Tour of Texas

