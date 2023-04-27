Air Force retired general sentenced for wire fraud, falsifying tax returns

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A retired Air Force brigadier general was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio today to 12 months and one day in prison with three years of supervised release for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, Scott A. Bethel, 59, of Spring Branch began working as a government contractor and advisor to the Air Force upon his active duty retirement in 2012. During that time, he launched his own business, working directly with government staffing contracts, which he tended to simultaneously with the work he conducted for his contract employer.

Bethel would seek hotel reimbursement from both his employer and the government. Bethel also submitted false hotel invoices for instances when he stayed with personal acquaintances rather than at hotels.

In total, Bethel received approximately $15,140.50 from the Air Force to which he was not entitled.

An examination of Bethel’s work laptop revealed that he had also falsified charitable deductions and business expenses from 2015 to 2019, resulting in a government tax loss of approximately $139,687.00.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bethel was also ordered to pay $154,827.50 in restitution.

“Today, the sentencing of retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Scott Allen Bethel serves as a reminder that those in positions of authority and trust are expected to uphold higher standards of integrity and accountability,” said Special Agent in Charge Ramsey E. Covington of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Houston Field Office.

