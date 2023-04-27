Advertise
Brittney Griner speaks to reporters for 1st time ahead of Phoenix Mercury season

This comes after Griner spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison.
Phoenix Mercury, along with Brittney Griner, will host a press conference Thursday morning in advance of the team's 2023 training camp.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time this morning Brittney Griner talked publicly about her return to the Phoenix Mercury. This comes ahead of her first season back on the court after she spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison.

It is the first time the public is hearing from Griner in this setting. We have also learned she’s working on a memoir about her time in Russia that’s set to be out next year. It’s an experience she calls “unfathomable.”

Griner told reporters on Thursday that she has no plans to return to play overseas in the off-season, except if the opportunity to participate in the Olympics arises again. She said that she would consider it to represent her country.

Meantime Monica Rogers, the assistant general manager of the Mercury, says the team has big energy about it right now as they have been preparing for months. “I think everyone is just really happy to see her (Griner) every day. Throughout all of the offseason and her working out, it’s just been a pleasure. I think everyone is not taking for granted that she’s in the building. I think she loves the game of basketball and you can see that with every action and motion that she takes.”

While the team said that she couldn’t reveal details surrounding her arrest, Griner explained that during those 10 months detained, it was thinking of her family and her wife Cherelle that kept her motivated.

A mural was also unveiled at the Footprint Center. It features Griner and other detained prisoners overseas, including Paul Whelan. It includes the hashtag “Bring Our Families Home.”

The mural is displayed beside Griner and her loved ones.
The mural is displayed beside Griner and her loved ones.(Arizona's Family)

The Mercury home season opener is May 21st.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

