Bryan city leaders express concerns over state legislation jeopardizing local control

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -City leaders in Bryan are concerned about several bills currently being considered by the state legislature, which they believe will have a negative impact on the city, its businesses, and its residents.

One of the bills in question, House Bill 2127, is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott and business lobbying groups. It would prohibit cities and counties from passing regulations that go beyond state law in several areas, including labor, agriculture, natural resources, and finance.

The bill’s supporters argue that it’s necessary to combat an increase in local regulations that make it difficult for business owners to operate and harm the state’s economy. However, city leaders say that if passed, the bill would strip away their ability to create and enforce local regulations that are tailored to the needs of their communities.

“We don’t tell them what to do in Austin and we’d prefer if they didn’t tell us what to do in Bryan-College Station,” says Bryan City Councilman James Edge.

The bill also allows affected parties to take legal action against municipalities and counties that violate the provisions of the act. If the legislation passes, Texas cities and counties may no longer be able to adopt ordinances related to door-to-door sales, employment discrimination, music-festival safety, predatory lending practices, overgrown lots, or uncontrolled burns, among many other issues.

“Our citizens elected us to represent them. They’ve elected us to make sure that we have quality-of-life decisions whether it’s fire, safety, services, all the things that they allow us, that we are allowed to do for them, and this is going to take those tools that we have to do that. It’s going to take them away from us,” says Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

“We’re losing the ability not just to govern ourselves, we’re losing the ability to actually raise the revenue necessary to govern. The state, for some reason, they have the belief that we are acting fiscally irresponsibly. But the city of Bryan is extremely fiscally strong,” Edge said. “We are able to provide services to the city with a relatively low tax rate. The state seems to think they think they can do it better. And in addition to the situations where you have the automatic dis-annexations, they’re trying to remove our ability to issue certificates of obligation and they’re even trying to remove our ability to lobby for bills that we consider detrimental to our ability to govern through what you might call community censorship bills.”

If the legislation is approved, city leaders say that it would require voters to authorize most expenses, including infrastructure upgrades to parks and city streets, public utilities and facilities, and public safety equipment.

Councilman Edge believes that this could hurt public safety and delay the process, as they would need to go to the voters every time they need to make purchases for the city.

“If we had to go to the voters every time that we purchased a fire truck or every time that we needed to repair or replace police cars number one we might not get what we need, number two it would delay the process and it would hurt public safety in general,” says Edge.

Mayor Gutierrez and Councilman Edge believe that decisions made at the local level should remain under local control.

“Someone once said the best government is that government which governs closest to the people and that’s true because the government, the city councils, and county governments we’re more accountable for the people, we’re more accessible to the people,” said Edge. “When you remove that local control, how often do you get an opportunity to see your state senator or your state representative, or your federal official? They can lobby us. They can petition us. They can show up at our council meetings. They can call or email us. It’s not the case with your federal or state officials.”

“We’re in the community every day, we’re at the ribbon cuttings were at the grand openings were at the meetings were at all the different committees that we serve on, we’re here with the people on a daily basis,” said Gutierrez.

Councilman Edge says the city of Bryan has been in contact with local elected officials serving in the statehouse.

“We have spoken with local representation, and we continue to maintain a connection. We continue to maintain communication, but unfortunately, they’re one small piece of a very big pie. And unfortunately, the way the governing works in the city of Austin is about, like it does in the city of Washington. It’s very dysfunctional,” Edge said. " Unfortunately, oftentimes our local representatives are put in a position where they vote against their communities because it ultimately might assist them in gaining access to other legislative victories that they’re looking for.”

Mayor Gutierrez belies the one size fits all approach to governing is not good for the city of Bryan.

“A lot of the problems that we’re having right now are based on Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, and the problems that they’re having there,” said Gutierrez. “Meanwhile, they’re taking that approach that’s gonna affect every city within our state. It’s gonna affect us in a very negative way and it takes our ability to rule.”

A copy of the city of Bryan’s legislative plan for 2023 can be found below.

