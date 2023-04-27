Calm tonight; Severe storms returning again Friday

Just like Wednesday, Friday’s severe weather risk outlook is up to a level 3 of 5 and we could again see some very large hail with the late-day storms. Friday’s severe weather set up is similar to what we saw Wednesday with warm, muggy air in place when the day starts, a warm afternoon getting into the low to mid 80s, and a cold front that will spark storms in the afternoon. Friday’s front enters the area around or shortly after 3 PM and storms will blossom quickly when it arrives. Again, like Wednesday, isolated storms are expected initially with a very large hail threat, wind gust threat, and a tornado threat too, but those storms should eventually congeal into a line and will rake across the area. Storms Friday should exit by 10 PM.

The weekend will be much quieter! There could be a few lingering showers to start the weekend but sunshine & warmth takes over for Sunday. Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with highs in the 60s. Factor in a stronger wind out of the north, 15-30mph, plus some cloud cover and it will feel a little cool on Saturday. We’re expecting a quiet week of weather next week, but there are some signs that some late-week storm chances could return... stay tuned.

