Waco man arrested in killing of parents over air conditioner indicted on capital murder charge

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, in the March 26 stabbing...
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, in the March 26 stabbing deaths of his mother, Felipa Martinez, 59, and his stepfather, Antonio Martinez, 70.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who authorities say killed his mother and stepfather during an argument over the air conditioner was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, in the March 26 stabbing deaths of his mother, Felipa Martinez, 59, and his stepfather, Antonio Martinez, 70.

According to arrest records, police were called to the 2100 block of Clay Avenue and discovered Matias Saucedo “covered in blood.” The officer ordered Saucedo to drop two knives he was holding and took him into custody, an arrest affidavit states.

“When I asked (Saucedo) what happened, Matias stated that he had an argument about the air conditioner” with Martinez, an officer wrote in the affidavit. “Matias became upset about the argument and stabbed the 70-year-old Hispanic male relative with a knife,” the affidavit alleges. “The 59-year-old Hispanic female relative stepped in to intervene. Matias said he stabbed the 59-year-old Hispanic female relative because he wanted to kill her too.”

Antonio Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Felipa Martinez was rushed to a local hospital, where she died later, police said.

Matias-Saucedo remains jailed under a $1 million bond.

The indictment charges him with capital murder by killing more than one person in the same criminal transaction.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

