Central Texans grapple with shattered windshields following Wednesday’s hailstorms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a busy day at Affiliated Auto Glass in Waco as cars damaged by Wednesday’s storms lined the crowded parking lot.

“At 6:30 this morning, we had all six lines lit up,” Henry Witt, the owner of Affiliated Auto Glass, told KWTX. “By the time the day’s over, we’ll do about 150 just today.”

The reason for the uptick in service today is hail damage that left windshields and windows – even on a police car – completely shattered.

This was the case for Shanna Rowland, who watched as baseball-size hail pelted her red truck Wednesday night.

“It really busted up my windshield,” Rowland, a China Spring resident, said. “We have over 100 dents on the hood, and they estimated about 300 dents on the top of my roof.”

It was equally as busy over at Freddy’s Glass in Waco, where another China Spring resident awaited repairs on her work car.

“Almost every vehicle that was outside in our neighborhood has severe damage to the windows, and also to the body,” Autumn Outlaw told KWTX.

All of this costs a pretty penny, ranging anywhere between $200 and $300 just for a new windshield.

“The back glasses are usually higher, back glasses range from $250 to maybe $395,” Witt said. “And then if you got a car that has a windshield with lane departure, you have to get it recalibrated if it’s got forward-collision alert. When you get it recalibrated, it’s usually a couple $100 just for that.”

Rowland is hopeful insurance will cover at least some of the damages.

“They wanted to give me three business days until they could do the glass repair, and unfortunately with my job schedule I just can’t wait three days,” Rowland said. “So I told them to let me go ahead and get it paid for myself, they just said ‘keep the receipts and we may be able to reimburse you for that.’”

Until then, Rowland urges folks to be prepared ahead of Friday’s expected storms.

“I was pretty devastated watching this unfold,” Rowland said. “Preparation is key. I wish we would’ve made the room in our garage for at least one of our vehicles last night.”

