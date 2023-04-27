Advertise
Central Texas man charged in aggravated kidnapping

Johnny Ramos, 44
Johnny Ramos, 44(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An aggravated kidnapping suspect has been arrested in Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office after kidnapping a 42-year-old woman Sunday.

Johnny Ramos, 51, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and aggravated kidnapping and is now being held

Ramos forcibly entered a residence on Apr. 23 near the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road where he assaulted a man and kidnapped the victim while also hitting her in the head with a firearm.

According to police, officers quickly located the woman near the 400 Block of Live Oak in Marlin where she had visible but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Waco Police Department would like to thank the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Marlin Police Department. Without their help, we would not have located Ramos as efficiently,” said Cierra Shipley, Spokeswoman for the Waco Police Department.

