Central Texas School District closes ‘until further notice’ after hail damage

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Valley Mills Independent School District has canceled school until “further notice” due to hail damage from storms Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the school district stated, “Yesterday’s severe hailstorm caused significant damage to the roof and windows, making the school unsafe for students and staff. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we cannot compromise on that.”

The elementary school and junior/high school will be closed until the necessary repairs are made to the buildings.

