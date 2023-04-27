Central Texas School District closes ‘until further notice’ after hail damage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Valley Mills Independent School District has canceled school until “further notice” due to hail damage from storms Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the school district stated, “Yesterday’s severe hailstorm caused significant damage to the roof and windows, making the school unsafe for students and staff. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we cannot compromise on that.”

The elementary school and junior/high school will be closed until the necessary repairs are made to the buildings.

