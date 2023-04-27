Advertise
China Spring homeowners survey storm damage after destructive hail

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans woke up to insurance agents and contractors knocking on their doors after a major storm with soft-ball sized hail pummeled through the area, leaving many homes and cars damaged.

Blue tarps cover hail-busted windshields, tree branches are scattered across roadways, and small, but problematic splotches, appear on roofs.

“A lot of the issues that you’re going to see are these black spots,” Benjamin Craig, owner of BC Construction, said. “They’re just where the hail hits the shingles impacts the batting. It’s going to cause some discoloration.”

He said these faint black spots on roofs could mean the home needs a new roof. These splotches could cause leaks in the future.

In addition to the obvious broken windows and shattered wind shields, people should also be looking out for speckled fences, dented wind turbines and random holes in sheds and play houses. The hail is the culprit of these damages.

Craig said it important to spot these damages and file insurance claims immediately because, while the dings and spots may not seem as severe as you think, they could cause major issues in the future.

SEAN AND JULIE COMPARE WEDNESDAY’S HAIL TO THE SALADO STONE FROM A YEAR AGO:

“Because if you look behind you and everything else, I can see black spots everywhere,” he said. “People are missing windows, missing shingles... That can cause leaks. I’m always going to recommend to file a claim at that point after a big storm, anything above an inch hail, and depending on the age of the roof...”

How much the insurance will cover these damages will depend on multiple factors including which agency you are with, the coverage plan you have, how old your roof is and how severe the damage is.

Craig has already helped multiple people file claims in the China Spring area. He said even if you are waiting to see what the predicted Friday evening storms bring, it is still best to file now.

“The faster you file, the faster you’re damages get repaired,” he said.

