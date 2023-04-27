Advertise
City of Marlin without water after lightning struck water plant

Lightning strike led to a series of complications impacting water pressure; boil water notice to be issued
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis confirmed to KWTX that lightning from a powerful storm overnight “hit the power boxes at the water plant,” leaving the city without water.

Crews rebuilt the damaged boxes, and the plant is filling back up with water. Marlin residents should have water as soon as the water pressure is restored.

The power went out at the water plant at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were “able to restore power quickly,” the city said, “however, when the power restored, a 10 inch pipe blew.”

Crews were able to replace the pipe as well, but then noticed the flow meter was “fried.”

Electricians repaired the item Friday morning, but water pressure issues persist.

“We will be issuing a boil water notice,” the city said.

