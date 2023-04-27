Advertise
Extreme wind, hail and storms leave damage to property in McLennan County

By Madison Herber
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Residents across several Central Texas counties are getting a first look at the damage left behind from Wednesday night’s storm.

Harvie Welch and his wife were ready for a cozy night in but mother nature had other plans.

One side of their roof was ripped completely off and is now causing destruction inside their home.

“All of a sudden I could just see the trees just turning and you could feel the pressure, you could hear it. So we just came in and got in our closet. It took part of our roof off and there was a shed out in our pasture, it picked it up and put it on our roof,” Welch says as a recalls the experience.

And in China Spring it was raining baseball sized hail, destroying anything that was fragile enough to break.

Maya Rangel in China Spring says she’s only had her car for two months and now it’s heading to the shop for repairs.

“It was so loud that it scared us enough to take shelter. Once everything calmed down we came out to take a look and the windshield is completely cracked and there’s dents all around the car,” Rangel says.

Now these families, insurance companies and restoration crews have a busy next few days ahead of them.

